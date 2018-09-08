Area High School FB Scores – Week 2

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend 15, Hays 7
Wichita North 13, Liberal 6
Dodge City 27, Salina South 17
Valley Center 41, Garden City 20
Class 3A
Hesston 28, Larned 21
Pratt 32, Halstead 16
Russell 50, La Crosse 12
Class 2A
Hoisington 28, Nickerson 14
Ellinwood 46, Sublette 0
Ellsworth 55, Republic County 22
Hillsboro 42, Lyons 0
Marion 36, Sterling 13
TMP 14, Ellis 7
8-Man D-I
Central Plains 32, Victoria 8
Ness City 50, Macksville 28
Kinsley 36, St. John 24
Kiowa County 26, Pratt-Skyline 12
Hodgeman County 36, Medicine Lodge 24
South Central 24, Spearville 8
8-Man D-II
Otis-Bison 50, Bucklin 0
Stafford 62, Minneola 14
Ingalls 58, Chase 12
Lincoln 42, Wilson 14