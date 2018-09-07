Survivors of Branson duck boat sinking file federal lawsuit

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Eight family members who survived a duck boat sinking in Missouri have filed a federal lawsuit against the owner and operators of the tourist attraction.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, on behalf of Ronita McKinley and her daughter, Tiffany Collins, both of Carlsbad, New Mexico; another daughter, Tomlyn McDonald, of Midland, Texas; and their families. Their attorneys say that although they survived the boat’s sinking July 19 on Table Rock Lake in Branson, the family will be “forever scarred” by the experience and by witnessing the deaths of 17 fellow passengers.

The lawsuit mirrors claims made in previously filed lawsuits that Ripley Entertainment and five other businesses disregarded weather warnings the day the boat sank and ignored long-standing warnings about flaws in the boats’ designs.

Ripley and the other defendants have declined to comment on pending litigation.