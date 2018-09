SEPTEMBER 7, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 1/2 HP IMPACT WRENCH, 200 AMP BATTERY CHARGER, GRINDERS 620-792-2916

FOR SALE: DRESSER W/8 DRAWERS, BOX SPRINGS & MATTRESS & FRAME AND MORE. 620-603-3907

FOR SALE: DRILL PRESS, FLIP PHONE, DVD PLAYER. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT SCRAPERS FOR A FARM TRACTOR, 1932/40 MCCORMICK DEERING 30 ANTIQUE TRACTOR FOR RESTORATION. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: 1996 FORD ECONOLINE VAN (RUNS GOOD), TORO STAND-UP RIDING MOWER 52″. 620-792-9559

WANTED: FIBERGLASS EXTENSION LADDER (24’/28′) 620-639-2434

FOR SALE: 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON WIDE GLIDE W/EXTRAS, 2007 DODGE RAM BIG HORN 4WD/TOPPER/BRUSH GUARD, DEWALT POWER TOOLS. 620-282-1293

WANTED: KOI AND GOLDFISH 4″+ 620-483-1817

FOR SALE: 2008 CHEVY TAHOE LTZ FULLY LOADED. RAILROAD AVE & MCKINLEY 620-282-1480

FOR SALE: 2004 FORD F250 DIESEL LARIAT 4WD PU. 785-394-1973

FOR SALE: 2000 BMW 328 I, 1982 CHEVY FLAT BED 1/2 TON PU. 620-257-8711

FOR SALE: 1994 TOYOTA PU., 2 WOOD BURNING STOVES 620-894-0200

FOR SALE: SEVERAL CEILING LIGHT FIXTURES INCLUDING SWAG. 620-792-6560

FOR SALE: 2017 HAULMARK ENCLOSED CAR HAULER W/V NOSE W/EXTRAS 620-617-5355

WANTED: MARLIN OR WINCHESTER 30-30 OR 45-70 RIFLE. 620-388-1731

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 265/60/18, 4 TIRES 235/70/17 620-278-6200

FOR SALE: KELVINATOR REFRIGERATOR, STOCK TANKS IN ASSORTED SIZES METAL/POLY. 620-617-8051

FOR SALE: SINK W/FAUCET/SPRAYER/HARDWARE. WANTED: TREADMILL 620-792-9580

FOR SALE: FIRE WOOD SEASONED & SPLIT. (CAN DELIVER) 620-910-7710

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE 4WD PU., MUSTANG BUCKET SEATS GRAY & BLACK WANTED: RIMS FROM OLD WAGON WHEELS. 620-793-0979

WANTED: MOVIES ON VHS TAPES, MEN’S WORK BOOTS 8-1/2 WIDE. 620-793-7150

FOR SALE: 1989 CHEVY HEAVY DUTY PU CHASSIS. 620-617-9058

