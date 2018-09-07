Pratt flood victims eligible for free birth, marriage certificate replacements

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is providing assistance to Sept. 3 flood victims and their immediate family members who may need to replace birth and marriage certificates damaged or destroyed by this event.

Fees will be waived for residents of Jewell, Kingman, Marshall, Pratt and Riley counties who qualify as flood victims. This service will be offered through Oct. 5.

“Picking up the pieces after a natural disaster can be a challenge,” said KDHE Secretary Jeff Andersen. “We hope by offering this service for free, we can assist residents with their recovery efforts.”

Individuals may mail applications to the KDHE Office of Vital Statistics, or they can visit the KDHE Office of Vital Statistics in Topeka to qualify for their fee to be waived.

Birth Certificate applications may be found at: http://www.kdheks.gov/vital/birth.html

Marriage Certificate applications may be found at: http://www.kdheks.gov/vital/marriage.html

For additional questions, please call Vital Statistics at 785-296-1400, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or visit www.kdheks.gov/vital.