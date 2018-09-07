Police: 2 Kansas burglary suspects in custody

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with a recent burglary.

Just before 8p.m. Thursday, officers observed two men walking near SW 13th and SW Western in Topeka, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.

The men were recognized as persons of interest in a recent business burglary. The two men fled on foot once they saw the officers but were quickly apprehended.

One of the suspects, Jihad Keys, 19, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an outstanding felony warrant and felony obstruction. He has a previous conviction for criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Police also booked Larry Huggins III, 18, into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony obstruction.