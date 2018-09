DICKINSON COUNTY — A group of Kansas students avoided injury Thursday during an accident just after 8:30p.m. in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Yellow Bird School Bus driven by Angelika S. Johnson, 58, Wakefield, was northbound on Kansas 15 three miles north of Kansas 18 when it hit a deer.

Johnson, 19 USD 379 students and 4 coaches on the bus were not injured, according to the KHP.