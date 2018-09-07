Great Bend Post

Kan. woman, 3 others hospitalized after tram crash at Branson outdoor theater

TANEY COUNTY, MO—  Four women including one from Kansas were hurt after a passenger tram hit a tree at an entertainment venue just after 9:30p.m. Thursday at the Shepard of the Hills outdoor theater in the tourist community of Branson.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the tram was traveling downhill on a private path when the brakes locked up. The tram started skidding and ran off the roadway, struck a wooden fence and a tree.

Four woman including Sallie K. Redd, 72, Lenexa, were transported to a local hospital.

The patrol says the tram can carry up to 24 passengers.