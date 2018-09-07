Kan. mother, son will stand trial after deputies seize 189 animals

SALINE COUNTY —An animal cruelty case involving a large number of animals is headed to trial.

Saline County District Judge Rene Young dismissed all motions filed on behalf of Beverly Fullen, 66, and Matthew Fullen, 40, both of Salina.

In April, after a report from a concerned citizen, sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant for a pasture near Woodward Road and Lapsley Road and an adjacent home in the 5000 Block of Country Club Drive southeast of Salina, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Deputies found neglected cattle and horses on the property. There were 30 horses and 96 cows reported in poor health, according to Soldan. Some had died.

In addition to the animals in the pasture, deputies seized 24 dogs, cats and rabbits and 39 additional animals from the residential property, according to Soldan.

They also arrested the mother and her son on requested felony charges of cruelty to animals and 165 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

The Salina Animal Shelter and the Saline County Sheriffs Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad helped round up and place the animals with ranchers in the area who could help, according to Soldan.