The Cottonwood Extension District will be hosting a Grain Sorghum & Corn Study Field Day next Thursday, Sept. 13th in Barton County.

The field day will begin at 12 noon with a free lunch at the sorghum field located at NE 30th Ave. between NE 140 & 150th Road, approximately 4 miles E. & 3.5 miles N. of Hoisington.

Seed Company representatives will be on-hand to discuss their sorghum hybrids. Area and State Extension agronomy specialists will discuss sorghum growth & development, production practices and answer any questions.

Then beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Corn Study plot located on the North side of Highway 96 & NW 80 Ave. (Olmitz Rd.) participants will get to view different corn planting rates, dates, maturities and hybrids.

RSVP is requested for the meal count by calling the Cottonwood Extension – Great Bend office at 620-793-1910, that’s 620-793-1910 to RSVP for the Cottonwood Extension Grain Sorghum & Corn Study Field Day on Thursday, Sept. 13th beginning at 12 noon.