Golden Belt Community Foundation announces youth grant recipients

Golden Belt Community Foundation is pleased to announce over $22,000 was awarded for our youth grant cycle. Golden Belt Community Foundation’s competitive grants bring in applications from several area nonprofits with a variety of needs. Awards are based on projects most closely aligned with specific grant criteria and available funding.

GBCF presented the Hoisington grantees their awards at the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Coffee, held earlier in August. There were three charitable projects funded in Hoisington:

$6,825 – USD 431 Hoisington Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Health Endowment Fund

USD 431’s Wellness Committee finds ways to make healthy choices available to kids, including education regarding sun safety. This grant, along with a match from the USD 431, will provide both Lincoln and Roosevelt Elementary Schools each with a 10’ permanent square shade shelter. The proposed vender, ATHCO, is a Kansas based company with a reputation for providing durable recreation equipment.

$718 – City of Hoisington Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Health Endowment Fund

The City of Hoisington accepted a grant to continue to support youth recreational and educational activities on days school is not in session. The grant is a collaborative effort with Hoisington Recreation Commission and the students of the FCCLA chapter to create activities and programs to keep kids active on days off during the academic year and throughout the summer.

$500 – Hoisington Public Library Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Health Endowment Fund

Because of the grant awarded to Hoisington Public Library, they were able to purchase over eighty new and replacement books for their young readers. Early readers, ages 5 to 12 years-old, are some of the most frequent visitors of the library. They will now be able to enjoy new content, along with the replacement of classic literature that was well-worn.

$12,030 – Assembly of God Church in Larned Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Health Endowment Fund

The church has taken on the task of providing the community with a full-size outdoor basketball court. The concrete portion of the court will be 95 by 50 feet and have two 54-inch basketball hoops. This space is available for use by the entire community of Larned.

$683 – St. John’s Episcopal Church in Great Bend The Children’s Fund

St. John’s is one of the local churches that works to ensure that kids have food over the weekend. They work with the schools and Kansas Food Bank in identifying kids that are food insecure and who are not getting enough food outside of school on a regular basis. This grant is to provide food for the weekend food backpack program.

$732 – St. John’s Child Development Center Wilhelm Campus Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Health Endowment Fund

The Wilhelm Campus needed a shed to store outside children’s toys and equipment from natural wearing caused by the weather. The grant assisted with not only the addition of a shed but also some additional toys.

$600 – Ida Long Goodman Memorial Library Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Health Endowment Fund

This grant is to assist an outdoor classroom. The library has been working on this space for the last three years. The grant is for three viewing tables, eight binoculars, and four digital cameras.

For questions regarding the competitive grant process, donor advised funds and other opportunities, please call Golden Belt Community Foundation at 620-792-3000 or email gbcf@goldenbeltcf.org.