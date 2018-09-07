GBCF establishes Steve and Mildred Reif Memorial Scholarship Fund for Hoisington students

Steve Reif, 90, sat down in his recliner one evening and read about a number of scholarships in the Great Bend Tribune. He noticed the phone number for more information and made the call.

The result is the Steve and Mildred Reif Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was established at the Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF) for Hoisington High School (HHS) seniors and graduates. Reif funded the scholarship in his name and in memory of his wife, Mildred, who passed away on March 10, 2018.

“After I read that story in the paper, I knew I wanted to inquire about it,” Reif said.

“Mildred was a wonderful woman who could do anything. She came from a farming background too and we were married for more than 67 years.

“We wanted to support education for Hoisington graduates,” Reif continued. “Mildred would be tickled about this scholarship; she would be all for something like this.

“Both of us knew the importance of education. It can help you in everything you do. Members of my family received scholarships, and all my grandchildren have graduated from college and have good jobs.”

Even though Reif is retired, he still lives on his farm near Odin. The Reifs had four children: their sons Melvin and Raymond graduated from the former Odin High School, while their daughters, Janet and Theresa, graduated from HHS.

Criteria for the Reif fund also include: financial need; at least a 3.0 grade point average; and attendance at a trade or vocational school, or a two-year or four-year college or university. This includes in-state and out-of-state accredited institutions. It’s a one-time award but students may re-apply.

“The Golden Belt Community Foundation will answer all your questions and set up a scholarship for you,” Reif said. “Sue Cooper was very helpful getting this started. If you are thinking about a scholarship, the Foundation has lots of information.”

Amanda Brack, HHS student advisor in the Guidance Department, said she is excited to start spreading the word about this new scholarship.

“We have a lot of deserving students that can benefit from scholarships,” Brack said. “Some don’t apply because they assume only top-of-the-class students will be in the running.

“But in this case, Mr. Reif is looking for a well-rounded student who has a need for financial help. Many HHS students will be excited to hear about this opportunity. We can’t thank Mr. Reif enough for his generosity.”

GBCF will begin accepting scholarship applications for all funds on Dec. 1; deadlines vary. Students can apply online by visiting www.goldenbeltcf.org/scholarships.

For more information, contact Sue Cooper, program officer, by calling 620-792-3000. HHS students may contact Brack anytime.