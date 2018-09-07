Cop Shop (9/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/6)
Theft
At 8:52 a.m. a theft was reported at 1416 Kansas Avenue.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 3:52 p.m. a burglary was reported at 501 Barton Street in Pawnee Rock.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/6)
Warrant Arrest
At 1:46 p.m. Jacob Schenkel was arrested at 1408 Kansas Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 3:44 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1607 Main Street.
At 4:08 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 401 Buckeye Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 4:50 p.m. Joel Munoz was arrested at 1408 Kansas Avenue.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 5:27 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4851 Camelot West.
Heart Problems
At 11:303 p.m. a subject was transported by ambulance from 1714 Van Buren Street.