Cop Shop (9/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/6)

Theft

At 8:52 a.m. a theft was reported at 1416 Kansas Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:52 p.m. a burglary was reported at 501 Barton Street in Pawnee Rock.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/6)

Warrant Arrest

At 1:46 p.m. Jacob Schenkel was arrested at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:44 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1607 Main Street.

At 4:08 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 401 Buckeye Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:50 p.m. Joel Munoz was arrested at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 5:27 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4851 Camelot West.

Heart Problems

At 11:303 p.m. a subject was transported by ambulance from 1714 Van Buren Street.