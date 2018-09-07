Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/6)

BOOKED: Joel Munoz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $2,500 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $157.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Jacob Schenkel of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt of court, bond set at $747.50. Warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000. Warrant on probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Muriel Hunter of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brett Woods on Ellis County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia with a $7,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Kristal Buck of Great Bend for BCDC case for distribution of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, endangering a child, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, no drug tax stamp, possession of hallucinogenic drug, possession of paraphernalia after receiving a $50,000 OR bond from BCDC.

RELEASED: Dominique Burrow on GBMC for contempt after receiving an order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: David Collier on BTDC case for serve sentence after time served.

RELEASED: Dakota Kocher of Larned on BCDC warrant for aggravated battery while DUI after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite.

RELEASED: Jaime Ayala Jr. on BCDC warrant with an ankle monitor by PAAK Monitoring.

RELEASED: Joel Munoz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite. GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting $157.50 cash.

RELEASED: Muriel Hunter of Ellinwood on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.