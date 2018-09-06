Visioning group to make “Great Bend Better than Great”

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Barton County Young Professionals have come together again to form a visioning project. The goal is to identify ways to improve the City of Great Bend and get the town better prepared for the future.

Chamber CEO Jan Peters says the group held their first open meeting Tuesday with a large steering committee.

Jan Peters Audio

Sheila Shockey from Shockey Consulting Services in Kansas City was hired to develop a strategic plan. The Harms Trust awarded the funding needed to hire the consultant for the movement that is known as “Great Bend, Better than Great.”

Jan Peters Audio

Peters says the committee hopes to unveil their master plan next February at the Great Bend Chamber Banquet.