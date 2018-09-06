Thursday Sports Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Adams homered twice against his former team who traded him last month, Marcell Ozuna tied his career-high with four hits and the St. Louis Cardinals held off the Washington Nationals 7-6. One night after bashing five homers against Washington, St. Louis settled for three in the rubber game of the series as Yairo Munoz had a solo shot in the sixth.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Kluber became the first 18-game winner in the majors this season, striking out 10 and pitching the Cleveland Indians past the Kansas City Royals 3-1. The Indians moved closer to the third straight AL Central title and reduced their magic number for clinching the division to nine.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs safety Eric Berry is day to day with a heel injury that has kept him out most of training camp. His status for Sunday’s opener against the Chargers remains in question. The exact nature of the injury has never been disclosed. But Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder says the five-time Pro Bowl selection is “getting better every day.” Ron Parker is likely to start in his place in Los Angeles.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Bill Snyder probably felt pretty good about having two quarterbacks with starting experience returning this season. But after Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton both struggled against South Dakota, that confidence is probably a bit shakier heading into Saturday’s showdown with Mississippi State.

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa State will play an instate rival in its first game after a canceled opener. The Cyclones go to Iowa for the Cy-Hawk Series. They only got to play about five minutes of their home opener against South Dakota State before a lengthy weather delay that eventually led to the cancellation of the game. Iowa State-Iowa is one of three non-conference games this weekend in the Big 12 against other Power Five teams. Kansas State hosts Mississippi State, and Oklahoma is home against UCLA

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma defensive end Addison Gumbs has chosen to transfer due to personal reasons. The sophomore from Hayward, California, had eight tackles and a pass breakup in four games last season. He was in the mix for a starting job this year but sustained a season-ending knee injury last week.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori will square off in the U.S. Open men’s semifinals on Friday. Djokovic concluded Wednesday’s play with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win against Australian John Millman, who committed 53 unforced errors and converted just four of 20 break points. Nishikori needed more than four hours to win a rematch of the 2014 final, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 over seventh seed Marin Cilic.

NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Keys will face Noami Osaka in the U.S. Open women’s semifinals on Thursday. Keys advanced to the semis for the second straight year by downing Carla Suarez Navarro, 6-4, 6-3. Osaka needed just 57 minutes to knock out Lesia Tsurenko, 6-1, 6-1 and become the first Japanese woman in 22 years to reach a Grand Slam semifinal.

UNDATED (AP) — Earl Thomas hasn’t received the contract he’s been seeking, but the Seattle Seahawks safety has ended his lengthy holdout in time for the season opener Sunday against Denver. Thomas showed up at the Seahawks facility Wednesday morning and was welcomed back by his teammates. Coach Pete Carroll said he met briefly with Thomas but wouldn’t commit to whether Thomas would play in the opener.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani could require Tommy John surgery after new damage was discovered in his right elbow. The team says surgery was recommended after an MRI today revealed the problem with his ulnar collateral ligament. Ohtani returned to the mound last Sunday following a nearly two-month absence, but he lasted just 2 1/3 innings amid a drastic drop in velocity during the game.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo is indicating that first-year manager Dave Martinez will return next season. Rizzo told reporters today that he hasn’t considered any other scenario other than having Martinez in the dugout in 2019. The Nats are 69-71 and 7 1/2 games out of first place in the NL after entering the season as the favorites to win the division.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 9 Atlanta 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 3 Kansas City 1

Final Toronto 10 Tampa Bay 3

Final L-A Angels 9 Texas 3

Final Houston 9 Minnesota 1

Final Detroit 10 Chi White Sox 2

Final Oakland 8 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Seattle 5 Baltimore 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 3 Cincinnati 2

Final St. Louis 7 Washington 6

Final Miami 2 Philadelphia 1

Final N-Y Mets 7 L-A Dodgers 3

Final Chi Cubs 6 Milwaukee 4

Final Colorado 5 San Francisco 3