SEPTEMBER 6, 2018

FOR SALE: 1961 930 CASE DIESEL TRACTOR. 620-617-3694 OR 620-617-6642

FOR SALE: PORTABLE HAMMOCK W/CASE, SEVERAL CRAFT KITS FOR KIDS, ICE CREAM BALL. 620-786-4274

FOR SALE: SHOPMASTER DRILL PRESS, FLIP PHONE, DVD PLAYER. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 HONDA 3 WHEELERS OR TRADE FOR A 4 WHEELER. 620-923-5493

FOR SALE: WANTED: EGG POACHER 620-282-0027

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC CARVING KNIFE, STORM WINDOWS, TOYS 3 AND UP. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: 4 MOBILE HOME TIRES, GAS DRYER. 620-639-5331 AFTER 3

FOR SALE: PU TOPPER. 620-797-0404

FOR SALE: TIRES 245/65/17, PEACOCK FEATHERS, EGGS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD F250 PU, 18 SPEED BICYCLE. 620-282-4923

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE 4WD PU., RUGER M77 RIFLE W/SCOPE, BUCKET SEATS FOR A MID 90’S THUNDERBIRD. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: 1996 FORD ECONOLINE VAN (GOOD SHAPE), STAND UP RIDING MOWER 52″ 620-792-9559

FREE: COUCH BEIGE FLORAL. 620-603-6632

FOR SALE: 1997 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE FOR PARTS. 620-200-7479

FOR SALE: RIDING MOWER 42″ NEW BLADES. 620-204-0325

WANTED: KOI SMALL TO LARGE. 620-483-1817

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN LAWNMOWER. 785-650-9721

FOR SALE: 1937 FORD 4 DOOR W/SUICIDE DOORS. 620-617-9098

WANTED: 1970/71 HONDA SL 350 FOR PARTS OR COMPLETE BIKE. 785-432-3370

FOR SALE: MARTY “J” MOWER 40″ 3 BLADES. WANTED: CARBURETOR FOR A KOHLER M18 ENGINE. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: WALKER, DRESSER, MATTRESS/BOX SPRINGS/HEADBOARD. 620-603-3907 AFTER 10:30

FOR SALE: BLACK LEATHER JACKET 3XL W/ZIP OUT LINING, 2 BASEBALL GLOVES. 620-617-7983

FOR SALE: 1981 SUZUKI 1100 STREET BIKE, 1999 ARCTIC CAT ATV 2WD, 1997 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS (W/ISSUE) 620-658-5149

FOR SALE: AIRCO PORTABLE WELDER 110/220, SIMPSON FIELD SPRAYER W/500 GALLON TANK. WANTED: OLIVER 1955 TRACTOR. 785-798-7020

