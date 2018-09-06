UPDATE: Police search for suspect after reports of sexual battery at KSU

MANHATTAN— Law enforcement authorities are investigating reports of alleged sexual battery on or near the KSU campus.

According to a media release. the K-State Police Department received a report of lewd and lascivious conduct on Wednesday, Sept. 5, from the D-1 parking lot on the west side of the Manhattan campus. Riley County Police received two reports of sexual battery on Thursday, Sept. 6, near campus in the 1100 block of Vattier Street.