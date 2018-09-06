Large bonds set for Ellinwood suspects following search warrant

On Tuesday, September 4 at about 9 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s officers executed a search warrant in the 500 block of East 4th Street in the City of Ellinwood.

Upon gaining entry into the residence a quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging materials were found as well as a firearm. Further investigation at the scene revealed a stolen vehicle parked behind the residence. The 2000 Pontiac Grand Am was stolen from Reno County.

Both occupants of the residence were placed under arrest. Arrested at the scene was Eric Torres age 33 of Ellinwood, and Becky Muckenthaler age 35 also of Ellinwood. Both were transported to the Barton County Jail and booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal in possession of a firearm and felony possession of stolen property.

Both are being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of the Ellinwood Police Department.