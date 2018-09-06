Kansas man faces life in prison for child sex crimes

NEMAHA COUNTY — A Kansas man remains in custody without bond after admitting to child sex crimes.

Eric Carlson, 27, Seneca, entered a plea of no contest last week and was convicted of one count of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, according to Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert.

A second count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The presumed sentence for both offenses is life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.