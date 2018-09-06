Kansas man dies after wrong-way crash in Missouri

ANDREW COUNTY— Two people died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Andrew County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Kristen K. Ingles, 36, Peoria, IL., was southbound in the northbound passing lane on U.S. 71 two miles southwest of Savannah, Missouri.

The Pontiac struck the front left bumper of a northbound 2005 Ford Escape driven by Ricky L. Gonzalez, 32, Manhattan, and traveled off the roadway.

Ingles and Gonzalez were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Heaton, Bowman, Smith Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Gonzalez was not wearing a seat belt, according to the MSHP.