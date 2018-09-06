Kansas House candidate charged with election perjury

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 35-year-old Olathe man running for a seat in the Kansas House of Representatives has been charged with election perjury.

Adam Thomas, a Republican candidate in the 26th District House race, was charged Thursday. Charging documents allege that Thomas submitted a falsified document to state or county election officials on May 31.

This summer, Democratic lawmakers called for an investigation into Thomas. They alleged he provided false information about where he lived when he filed to run in the election.

Thomas was arrested Thursday booked into the Johnson County jail. His bond was set at $2,500.

No attorney for Thomas is listed yet in court records.