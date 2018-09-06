Kan. man charged with wife’s murder on cruise ship

WASHINGTON – A Kansas man made his initial appearance Thursday on an indictment charging him with murdering a woman on board a cruise ship in January 2018, according to the United State’s Attorney and FBI.

Eric Newman, 53, was charged with murder in the second degree. The initial appearance was held before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ross A. Walters.

The indictment alleges that on or about Jan. 19, Newman was travelling on board the Carnival Elation, a foreign vessel registered in Panama, on a voyage with both a scheduled departure from and arrival in Jacksonville, Florida. During the voyage, Newman is alleged to have killed Tamara Tucker, 50, of Lawson, Missouri.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.