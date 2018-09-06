GREAT BEND – Gladys Mae Webster, 77, passed away at Medicalodges of Great Bend (formerly Cherry Village), on September 4, 2018. She was born November 5, 1940, in Hays, Kansas, to Edgar Joseph & Helen Lucinda (Hammerschmidt) Sanders. She married Cornelius Edward “Buddy” Webster, July 4, 1959, in Great Bend. He died July 23, 2008.

A resident of Great Bend since 1957, coming from the Stockton and Victoria area, Gladys was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose and the Altar Society. She worked at the Family Crisis Center and was a Foster Care parent for over 35 years.

Survivors include, one daughter, Pam Vainer and husband David of Great Bend; two sons, Charles Webster and wife Debbie of Great Bend and David Webster and wife Catherine of Glenwood, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Vainer, Matthew Vainer, Cory Webster, Micah Webster, Abby Coffey, Megan Vainer and Chelsea Schutzman and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.E. “Buddy” Webster; one daughter, Brenda Brown; three brothers, Dennis, Leon and Donald Sanders, and two sisters, Elizabeth Zimmerman and Charlotte Shearrer.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, September 7, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with an Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m., and Vigil Service with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 8, 2018, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Rose Rosary Garden or St. Francis Community Services, to benefit the G. B. Foster Children’s Christmas, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

