Dateline: Claflin, Kansas

Gerald R. Hardten, 73, passed away September 4, 2018, at Country Living, Ellinwood, Kansas. He was born November 5, 1944, in his parents’ home in Claflin, the son of Fred and Naomi (Nagel) Hardten. A lifetime area resident he graduated Claflin High School in 1962. He attended Fort Hays State College and joined the National Guard attending officer’s training school and receiving the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He was proud of his time in the National Guard, serving nine years.

He married Janice “Jan” Weber in May 14, 1966, in Claflin. She survives.

Gerald worked alongside his dad at Hardten Service Station, owned by his dad, for many years. After his dad passed Gerald owned and operated the station until he retired in 2007.

Gerald enjoyed reading, especially history, playing board games and playing cards with his wife and son on days off.

Survivors include; his wife of 52 years, Janice “Jan” Hardten of the home; son, Gerald “Jerry” Fred Hardten of Great Bend, sister-in-law, Carol Hardten of Olathe, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Reta June (Hardten) Plowman, brother, Ronald David Hardten, father and mother-in-law, John J. Moran, Jr. and Cassilda D. (Schartz) Moran, father-in-law, Hurley R. Weber.

He leaves behind two precious little dogs, Ollie and Stanly.

Having dementia for several years he was cared for at home, where he wanted to be, by his loving wife, family and good friends until the last week of his life. I will truly miss you Gerald. God Bless you my husband and now you can rest in peace.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Claflin Cemetery, with Pastor Diana Webster presiding. Military honors will be conducted by the Kansas Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Claflin Ambulance Fund or the Claflin United Methodist Church in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.