Detectives recover stolen property, find evidence in cases from 3 Kan. counties

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating stolen property found after several arrests in Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

Sheriff’s office detectives executed six search warrants in the course of three days as the result of several arrests over the last few weeks.

Warrants were executed on vehicles, sheds and garages. Detectives recovered in excess of $12,000 in stolen property. Several burglary cases in Barton County were cleared because of these warrants. Detectives also discovered evidence in cases from Rush County and Stafford County.

This investigation is ongoing, and detectives will continue to follow the evidence where leads take them.

Bellendir released no additional details.