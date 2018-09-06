Cop Shop (9/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/5)

Theft

At 8:06 a.m. a theft was reported at 368 NW 10 Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 2:49 p.m. an accident was reported at Railroad Avenue & McKinley Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:18 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 623 Centre Street in Pawnee Rock.

Assault

At 5:43 p.m. an assault was reported at 501 Barton Street in Pawnee Rock.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:38 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 160 Avenue & NE 160 Road.

At 10:22 p.m. a one-vehicle accident was reported at 200 SE 100 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/5)

Breathing Problems

At 9:39 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2926 Quivira Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:54 a.m. a burglary was reported at the restaurant at 2401 10th Street. Cash was taken from the register.

Diabetic Problems

At 10:47 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.

Theft

At 10:48 a.m. theft of a debit card was reported at 218 Pine Street.

At 2:53 p.m. theft of a bike was reported at 1807 Monroe Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:57 p.m. an officer arrested Rose Comacho at 2535 Lakin Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl Apt 5G.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:49 p.m. an accident was reported at 1704 Heritage Ln.

Diabetic Problems

At 3:52 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 455 Evergreen Street.

Structure Fire

At 5:23 p.m. a fire on the stove was reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue 25.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 11:30 p.m. a report of someone trying to break into the garage at 1211 Hubbard Street.