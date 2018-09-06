Burglars get stuck in the mud just west of Hoisington

On Tuesday, September 4 at about 12:53 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of west K-4 Highway approximately nine miles west of Hoisington.

Citizens had reported two individuals walking on the highway and a vehicle pulled into an abandoned farmstead. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the individuals who were walking. The individuals stated their vehicle had become stuck when they pulled into the farm.

Sheriff’s officers went back to the vehicle and located what appeared to be freshly cut copper pipe and copper wire. Upon investigation of the farmstead it was evident these persons were in the process of burglarizing the location when the vehicle became stuck. Both were arrested for burglary and theft.

Arrested at the scene was Brett D. Woods, age 47 of Victoria, also arrested was Aundria M. Pasek age 44, of Victoria. There was an active warrant for Woods arrest from Russell County. Both were taken into custody and transported to the Barton County Jail without incident.

Upon arrival at the jail it was found that Pasek also had a suspected meth pipe in her possession. Pasek was booked on charges of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Woods was booked on burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held on a $20,000 bond as well as the Russell county warrant.