Barton Volleyball’s Mazurkeviciute earns KJCCC offensive player of the week award

Migle Mazurkeviciute of the Barton Community College volleyball team has been named the KJCCC Offensive Player of the Week for week two of the season.

Mazurkeviciute was Barton’s go-to this week hitting .314 including three double-doubles in helping Barton to a 4-2 record in the six matches. Switching between the outside hitter and the opposite attacker the first two matches of the week, the switch to focus on Mazurkeviciute being the outside hitter in the final four matches produced double-digit kills in each match including a career high nineteen against Region VI foe Cloud County Community College. The freshman from Lithuania also posted her first collegiate double-double in Friday’s win over Clarendon College with fourteen digs, following the performance with consecutive double-double matches including a career high seventeen digs in Saturday’s victory over Casper College.

Now 4-6 on the season, the Cougars’ next on court action will take place in Baytown, Texas, as Barton will play four matches in the Lee College Tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday.