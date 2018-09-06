Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/5)

BOOKED: Eric W. Torres on Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons and possession of stolen property with a bond of $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rebecca Muckenthaler of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons, and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jacoby Stewart of Texarkana, TX on Bowie County, Texas warrant for aggravated failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Swen Tristan Finnigan on a BTDC case for DWS, bond set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rosa Camacho of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $250 cash only.

RELEASED: Jay Holloway on BTDC case for serve sentence after serving his time.

RELEASED: Rosa Camacho of Great Bend on a BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $250 cash bond.

RELEASED: Renita Johnson on BCDC warrant with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Swen Tristan Finnigan of Great Bend on BTDC case for DWS after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.