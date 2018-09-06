Area High School FB Schedule – Week 2

Western Athletic Conference
Hays (0-1) @ Great Bend (1-0) (B-104)
Wichita North (1-0) @ Liberal (1-0)
Dodge City (0-1) @ Salina South (0-1)
Valley Center (0-1) @ Garden City (0-1)
Class 3A
Hesston (1-0) @ Larned (0-1) (KBGL)
Halstead (1-0) @ Pratt (1-0)
La Crosse (1-0) @ Russell (1-0)
Class 2A
Nickerson (0-1) @ Hoisington (0-1) (KHOK)
Ellinwood (0-1) @ Sublette (0-1)
Republic County (0-1) @ Ellsworth (0-1)
Hillsboro (0-1) @ Lyons (0-1)
Sterling (0-1) @ Marion (0-1)
Ellis (0-1) @ TMP (0-1)
8-Man D-I
Victoria (1-0) @ Central Plains (1-0)
Ness City (0-1) @ Macksville (1-0)
Kinsley (0-1) @ St. John (0-1)
Kiowa County (1-0) @ Pratt-Skyline (1-0)
Hodgeman County (1-0) @ Medicine Lodge (1-0)
Spearville (1-0) @ South Central (1-0)
8-Man D-II
Bucklin (0-1) @ Otis-Bison (0-1)
Minneola (0-1) @ Stafford (1-0)
Ingalls (0-1) @ Chase (0-1)
Lincoln (1-0) @ Wilson (1-0)