Thursday Weather

Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 72. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.