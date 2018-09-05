Thursday Weather

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 72. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86.