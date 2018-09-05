SRCA Dragstrip pleading with Great Bend to establish maintenance fund

The SRCA Dragstrip was recently notified that because of rain in Earlville, Iowa, the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) was looking to move a 2018 Lucas Oil Regional race to Great Bend. SRCA Board of Directors President Hank Denning accepted the offer and will add the event to the busy week of Great Bend Airfest, where there is already a Lucas Oil Points Race at the dragstrip.

That is the good news. The bad news is the dragstip is falling apart, and two high-profile events could put the track out of commission for a while.

The track was paved in 2000, and it was grounded and polished in 2012 because the SRCA did not have funds to repave the track at the time.

Denning says, like any street in town, the dragstrip has surpassed its lifespan and needs to be repaved. Since 2009, the SRCA has spent over $2.4 million repairing the dragstrip.

Denning pleaded to the Great Bend City Council Tuesday night to establish a maintenance fund for the dragstrip and the rest of the Great Bend Expo Complex grounds. Denning suggested establishing fees for the different entities that use the facilities throughout the year.

The SRCA signed a new five-year contract in April to lease the track from the City with an annual fee of $10,000.

Denning called out the Kansas National Guard Armory that has a station near the Expo Complex. The Armory’s large vehicles have also caused damage to cement and asphalt. It was stated that the Armory pays $1 a year to lease the facility.

Denning says he received a quote from two companies two years ago that estimated the cost to repave just the track with concrete. The first company quoted $1.5 million and the second calculated the cost at $870,000.

City Administrator Kendal Francis said City staff will work with the SRCA to maintenance the track the best they can to get by for the races during the final week of month. Going forward, Francis says administration will look into establishing a maintenance fund.