Relief fund established for Kan. deputies injured in shooting

JEWELL COUNTY —A fund has been established to help cover expenses of deputies and dispatchers following the August 28, shooting at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.

On that Tuesday morning a man identified as Jason L. Whitson, 40, of Mankato, entered the Sheriff’s Office, walked up to the dispatch desk and requested to talk to a deputy. As a sheriff’s deputy approached to speak with him, Whitson fired multiple times through a door that led into the dispatch room. Two deputies were injured during the shooting and are now both recovering.

The fund at the State Exchange Bank, 107 South Commercial, Mankato.

Funds should be sent to

Jewell County Sheriff’s Office Relief Fund

C/O The State Exchange Bank

P.O. Box 284 Mankato, KS 66956