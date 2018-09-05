Register Kansas offender faces new charges

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas registered drug offender suspected of being involved once again with the distribution of drugs was read new charges against her Tuesday.

Karra Branton, 45, Hutchinson, is charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, all with the intent to distribute within a thousand feet of a school.

Other charges include possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, theft of property — a Panasonic computer — or in the alternative, possession of stolen property.

All of the crimes occurred on July 10.

Branton remains jailed on a $45,000 bond. She has been on the Kansas Public Offender Registry since October 2010 and has six prior drug convictions for crimes back to 2002, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.