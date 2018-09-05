Police: Kan. woman hospitalized after purse taken at knifepoint

Just after 9:30p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of SW Central Park Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Ron Ekis after an individual had been robbed.

The female victim reported being approached by a man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans who asked her for money.

When she refused to give the man any money, he tried taking her purse and a struggle ensued. The suspect displayed a knife and the victim relinquished her purse.

The suspect fled on foot with the woman’s purse. She sustained minor injuries during the altercation and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police.