Police identify 2 Kansas women who died in crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash and have identified the victims.

Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the accident at 31st Street South and Turnpike Drive in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Investigators determined a 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer driven by a 38-year-old man was eastbound on 31st Street South and struck a Ford Fiesta driven by Uriel Salabao, 21, Wichita, that was turning left onto Turnpike Drive.

Salabao and a passenger Miyah Latney, 20, Wichita, both sustained critical injuries. Salabao was transported to an area hospital where she died. Latney was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Trail Blazer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Davidson.

This is the 18th fatality accident in Wichita in 2018.