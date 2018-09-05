Police catch Kan. burglary suspect on homeowners’s porch

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with two burglaries.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of SW Webster in Topeka on a report of a burglary in progress, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.

The resident had heard a commotion inside of the home and called 911.

Responding officers found signs that the home appeared to have been forcibly entered. While officers were on scene investigating, another resident about a block away in the 1500 block of SW Collins called dispatch reporting a man on his porch.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of SW Collins and located a man in the front yard who they suspected burglarized the previous address on Webster.

Police arrested Japheth Demetrius Tomlinson, 21, and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property, according to Ekis.