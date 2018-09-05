KBI arrests Kan. police sergeant for alleged criminal threat

FRANKLIN COUNTY – An Ottawa Police sergeant was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

According to a media release from the KBI, an incident was reported to the Ottawa Police Department involving a sergeant of the department.

The Ottawa Police Department requested the KBI investigate the allegation, which reportedly occurred at the sergeant’s home on Monday, Sept. 3.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the KBI arrested Steven E. Burkhart, 38, of Ottawa, in the vicinity of 8th St. and Ash St. in Ottawa.

Burkhart was transported to the Franklin County Jail where he was booked for battery and criminal threat.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be release at this time.