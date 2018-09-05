Kansas woman jailed after attempt to steal police car

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations after a Labor Day arrest.

Just before 8a.m. Monday, police responded the 300 N 3rd Street in Garden City to check the welfare of a woman that was reportedly laying in the street, according to a media release.

Officers found Andrea Diaz, 37, Garden City, who was acting erratic and ignored verbal commands from the officer.

Diaz walked towards the officer’s patrol vehicle and attempted to take the marked police car by entering into the driver’s side area of the patrol vehicle while making comments that she was going to take the vehicle.

Officers successfully stopped Diaz from stealing the patrol vehicle. As officers attempted to arrest Diaz she resisted arrest causing minor injury to one of the officers. She was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Diaz is being held in the Finney County Jail and could face the possible charges of: Felony Aggravated Assault of law enforcement officer, Felony Interference with Law enforcement officer, Felony Attempted Theft, Battery of a law enforcement officer and Criminal Trespass, according to the release.