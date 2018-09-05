Kansas undersheriff charged in man’s 2017 shooting death

BARBER COUNTY− A Kansas law enforcement officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the October 2017 death of a Barber County man, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Barber County Undersheriff Virgil “Dusty” Brewer following an investigation into the shooting death of 42-year-old Steven P. Myers of Sun City, Kansas.

Brewer, 60, was arrested without incident at the Barber County Courthouse, 120 E. Washington Ave., in Medicine Lodge, according to a media releasee from the KBI.

Brewer was then booked into the Barber County Jail. Bond has been set at $15,000, and a condition of bond is that Brewer not engage in law enforcement activity, according to the Attorney General.