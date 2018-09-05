Kan. man sentenced for murder of his grandmother, uncle

MOUND CITY – A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison after pleading no contest to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the 2016 deaths of his uncle Kenneth McNabb and grandmother Betty McNabb, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

David Patrick McNabb, 33, was sentenced to life in the Kansas Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole for 100 years by District Judge Mark Ward.

McNabb pleaded no contest in April to the two counts of first-degree premeditated murder as well as one count of felony theft and one count of interference with law enforcement.