Pratt Co. flood victims eligible for free title, credential replacement

TOPEKA—Residents of Riley, Jewell, Kingman, Marshall, and Pratt counties affected by Monday’s flooding can get free replacement car titles and drivers licenses if those documents were lost or damaged in recent flooding, according to the Kansas Division of Vehicles director David Harper.

Applications for replacement titles and replacement registration receipts can be made at the county treasurer’s offices in each of the five counties.

Free replacements will be available for 30 days.

“Official documents are vital for the process of rebuilding after a natural disaster,” Director Harper said. “The Division of Vehicles is happy to assist the flood victims in obtaining free replacements.”

Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D., issued a state of disaster emergency for those five counties affected by weekend flooding.

More information about titles, registrations, and credentials can be found here.

For information about Real ID, please visit here.