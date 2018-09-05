Great Bend moves forward with no Public Works Director

When Charlie Suchy resigned as Great Bend Public Works Director in June, no timeline or procedure to find his replacement was announced. Now it appears that for the time being, the city will operate without a Public Works Director in place. According to Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter, City Administrator Kendal Francis will oversee the Public Works Department with assistance from a newly hired Assistant Public Works Director. Suelter says Francis has a background in public works, serving for nearly 20 years in Beloit with the city’s water and wastewater department.

That person will be Simon Wiley who began his duties as Assistant Public Works Director three weeks ago. Wiley came to Great Bend after serving in a supervisory position for the city of Greenwood, Arkansas. He also has 10 years experience with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. He also has an interest in water and drainage issue, something that he says is unique for Great Bend.

When Charlie Suchy retired in June, it ended 33 years of employment by the city. Suchy was appointed to the Director position in August of 2016 following the retirement of Don Craig.