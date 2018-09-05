Great Bend City Administrator to hold quarterly community chats

Taking over the job July 30, Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis is making an effort to make himself more accessible to the public.

Francis announced at Tuesday’s Great Bend City Council meeting that he would be holding “Kendal’s Coffee” on a quarterly basis. During the coffee sessions, community members can come to talk to Francis about concerns or thoughts on the City.

Kendal Francis Audio

The first “Kendal’s Coffee” will be October 12th, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Perk’s Coffee Shop. Francis mentioned, depending on what is happening in the community at the time, there is a chance of more coffee meetings getting scheduled.

Francis took over the job after serving in the same role for the cities of Coffeyville and Lakin.