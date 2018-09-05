Cop Shop (9/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/4)

Warrant Arrest

At 3:04 a.m. Esteban Foster was arrested in the 100 block of NE 60 Road in Hoisington.

Theft

At 9:35 a.m. a theft was reported at 119 NE 10 Road.

Burglary / In Progress

At 12:53 p.m. a burglary was reported at W. K-4 Highway & NW 90 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:49 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 30 Avenue & SE 20 Road in Ellinwood.

Theft

At 3:34 p.m. a theft was reported at 9015 8th Street Hanger L.

Burglary / In Progress

At 3:49 p.m. a burglary was reported at W. K-4 Highway & NW 90 Avenue in Hoisington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:14 p.m. an accident was reported at 130 NW 30 Road.

At 4:27 p.m. an accident was reported at 1000 SE 30 Road in Ellinwood.

At 5:06 p.m. an accident was reported at K-96 Highway & Patton Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/4)

Diabetic Problems

At 7:01 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.

Theft

At 8:02 a.m. a theft was reported at 5858 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:36 a.m. an injury was reported at 1025 Patton Road.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:11 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2714 Broadway Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:38 a.m. an officer arrested Christy Contrerez on a Barton County warrant at 1806 12th Street.

Sick Person

At 10:44 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 208 Locust Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:28 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1906 McKinley Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:07 p.m. an officer arrested Shannon Ybarra at 2nd Avenue & Macarthur Road on two warrants.

Domestic

At 12:34 p.m. a report of domestic battery was made. Charles Bruce Jr. and Blaine Reeder were arrested for battery DV.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:45 p.m. an officer arrested Andrea Short on a Barton County warrant at 1016 Morton Street.

Theft

At 1:57 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported Tatjuana Thompson and Jeanna Richter shoplifting. NTA signed and served.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:55 p.m. an officer arrested Ralphy Tuey Jr. at 1806 12th Street on a Barton County warrant.

Traffic Arrest

At 3:17 p.m. an officer arrested Monica Salcido for no DL in the 1400 block of 8th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:22 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Main Street.

At 3:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & McKinley Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 4:03 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2601 Dry Creek.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:06 p.m. a vehicle in the ditch was reported at K-96 Highway & Patton Road.

At 5:14 p.m. an accident was reported at 1301 10th Street.

Structure Fire

At 11:43 p.m. fire assistance was needed at 2320 Heizer Street.