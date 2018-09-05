Great Bend Post

Conditions favorable for bountiful fall harvest

The latest USDA Crop Condition Report for Kansas shows that fall crops are doing well heading into the fall harvest season. Corn conditions in the state rated 8-percent excellent, 36 good, 28 fair, 17 poor and 11-percent very poor. Locally, Great Bend COOP Seed Manager Jeff Mauler says the crop remains in pretty good shape.

The USDA report also indicated that 36-percent of the crop was mature, ahead of the 28-percent a year ago and the 21-percent average with just 6-percent of the crop harvested. Mauler expects that to change once things dry out.

Soybean condition rated 4-percent very poor, 11 poor, 36 fair, 41 good, and 8 excellent while Sorghum condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 26 fair, 52 good, and 14-percent excellent.