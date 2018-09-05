Child placed in protective custody after Kan. motel drug bust

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects and a child in protective custody after a southwest Kansas arrest.

Just before 1a.m. Sunday police were called to the Continental Inn, 1408 W Buffalo Jones Avenue in Garden City about a welfare check following a report that a two-year-old child was being exposed to marijuana inside one of the hotel rooms.

Upon arrival, Officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from one of the rooms and made contact with a female subject, later identified as Heather Spencer, 23, Ingalls, Kansas. They also observed 2-year-old child asleep on one of the beds inside of the hotel room.

Police also located two additional subjects inside the room identified as Ezicio Riojas, 25, Dodge City and Ingrid Rodriguez, 21, both of Dodge City. Riojas initially provided officers with a false name.

Upon search of the room, Officers located drugs and drug paraphernalia accessible to the minor child. Also, the room was found to be in a hazardous condition posing a threat to the child. As a result, the child was taken into protective custody.

All three subjects were arrested and lodged in the Finney County Jail and could face the possible charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Felony Possession of Paraphernalia and -Aggravated Endangering a Child. In addition, Riojas faces a charge of Felony Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer.