Barton men’s soccer sweeps conference awards

bartonsports.com – Two road victories and contributions throughout the roster has the Barton Community College men’s soccer team out to a 3-0 start to the season and movement up to the 19th spot of the latest NJCAA Division I men’s soccer poll.

Leading the Cougars has been the attacking play of sophomore Gabriel Arraes and the anchor of the defense in freshman goalkeeper Oliver Semmle as the duo has been named week two’s KJCCC Players of the Week.

Accounting for half of the Cougars’ goals last week in the perfect road swing, Arraes led an early two goal deficit comeback at Western Texas College last Wednesday in tying the contest with consecutive goals giving a huge mental lift in the eventual 4-3 overtime victory. In Saturday’s game at NOC-Tonkawa, Arraes gave Barton a late first half goal to send the Cougars to the break with a 2-0 lead before demoralizing the Mavericks ten minutes in the final frame for a three goal lead. On the season Arraes is tied atop the KJCCC standings in goals (5) and points (10).

With WTC hanging a pair of goals in the first three minutes on their home turf in Snyder, Texas, Semmle and the Barton defense reorganized and surrendered just a late goal but stayed the course in prevailing on top in the come from behind victory. Saturday at NOC-Tonkawa, Semmle and the Cougar back line kept the sheet clean allowing just two attempts on frame keeping Barton perfect in an early season pivotal road stretch.

Having its conference opener cancelled today against Garden City Community College, next up for the Cougars is a trip north for the weekend traveling to Council Bluffs, Iowa, for a 4:00 p.m. Saturday kick-off at Iowa Western Community College before venturing to Norfolk, Nebraska, on Sunday for another 4:00 p.m. kick in taking on Northeast Community College.