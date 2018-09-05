Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/4)

BOOKED: Cody Bradley of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Esteban Foster of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $413.50 cash or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Christy Contreras on BTDC warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond is set in the amount of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shannon Ybarra of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Andrea Short of Great Bend on Barton County warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set in the amount of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Charles D. Bruce II of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brent Allen of Great Bend on Dickinson County District Court warrant for making false information x3, bond is set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Aundria M. Pasek of Victoria on Barton County District Court case for burglary and possession of paraphernalia with a bond of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nancy Salcido-Mancada of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for no DL with bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Blaine Marie Reeder on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brett Woods of Victoria on a Barton County District Court case for burglary and possession of paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $20,000 C/S. Russell County Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: David Collier of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jaime Ayala Jr. on Barton County District Court serve sentence on case.

BOOKED: Ralph Tuey on a Barton County District Court warrant on lascivious behavior x2, bond in lieu of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rebecca Muckenthaler of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Cody Bradley of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Marcos Barragan of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted amount of $1,307.50 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Jacob L. Hoch on Central Kansas Community Corrections order to arrest and detain on BCDC warrant for probation violation, time served.

RELEASED: Jason Battlaglear Jr. of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal threat, posted amount of $5,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Charles D. Bruce II of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Blaine M. Reeder on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Steven M. Fortner on GBMC case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Andrea Short on BTDC warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Mark Rogers of Great Bend on BTDC case for time served.

RELEASED: Ralph Tuey on a BCDC warrant for lascivious behavior x2 after posting $5,000 surety bond through Dynomite.

RELEASED: Nancy Salcido-Mancada on Great Bend Municipal Court case for no DL with $1,000 surety through Dynomite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Esteban Foster of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, posted $413.50 cash bond.