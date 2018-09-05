Barton County 4th graders learn about agriculture during Kids Ag Day

Thanks to a solid back-up plan, Kids Ag Day 2018 took place Wednesday as scheduled. Due to the recent heavy rains, this year’s event was moved to the Great Bend Expo comples where all three buildings were used to teach Barton County 4th graders about agriculture. David LeRoy was once again part of the planning process for the 26th annual event.

Kids Ag Day is a one-day event held at a local farm on the first Wednesday in September. The event is designed to expose fourth graders to the various components of agriculture. Students see demonstrations on how crops are grown, how food is made, what animals live on the farm, electrical safety, cattle health and horseshoeing, beekeeping, advancing technology and so much more. Barton Community College Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin was on hand Wednesday joining many other volunteers who make the annual event happen.

Over the past 26years, 4M Farms, operated by Kevin Mauler, Brining Farms, operated by the late Roger Brining, and Diamond K Farms, owned by Ron Koelsch, have served as host locations for the event.

In February, Kids Ag Day received the received the 2017 Legacy Award from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development. Many of the original group of ag industry advocates who founded the event over 25 years ago are still active in the event today including a list of core volunteers like Kevin Mauler, Ron Koelsch, Jerry Esfeld, Aaron Maresch, David LeRoy, Darrell Touslee, Charles Atkinson, and others.